46 yatris dead as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K

Jammu: At least 46 people, including two CISF jawans, died and over 120 were injured after a massive cloudburst struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Thursday, triggering flash floods and large-scale destruction. More than 195 people are missing as rescue teams race to find survivors.

The disaster hit along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi, leaving the pilgrimage trail in chaos.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately, with large-scale operations now underway to search for survivors and evacuate those trapped.

Videos from the site show pilgrims being hurriedly evacuated from the starting point of the yatra. Another clip captures a raging flash flood triggered by the cloudburst, with authorities shouting for people to move back to safety.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in the Kishtwar region. He noted that confirmed information from the cloudburst-hit area was slow to come in, but “all possible resources are being mobilised from within and beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations.”

Omar Abdullah added he would not be speaking to news outlets, and that the government would share updates as and when possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and support. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need,” he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the incident in Chositi, near the shrine, “could result in substantial casualties.” He said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent alert from LoP Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

“The administration has immediately swung into action, and the rescue team has left for the site. Damage evacuation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made.” Jitendra Singh said.