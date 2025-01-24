47-Year-Old Woman Killed By Tiger In Wayanad Coffee Estate, Protests Erupt

A 47-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday morning while working in a coffee estate at Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village, Wayanad. The victim, identified as Radha, a resident of Pancharakolli, was attacked while plucking coffee. The incident has triggered widespread protests from local residents, many of whom are estate workers, demanding immediate action to address safety concerns.

The attack occurred just a day after Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran informed the state assembly that human-animal conflicts in the region were reportedly on the decline, citing government efforts to mitigate such incidents.

Radha was attacked while working on the estate early in the morning. Her body was later discovered by forest officials during a routine patrol. Forest Minister Saseendran confirmed the incident and stated that orders had been issued to capture or eliminate the tiger responsible.

Angry residents gathered at the scene, refusing to allow Radha's body to be taken for postmortem until their demands were addressed. The protestors insisted on immediate measures to ensure community safety, including the capture or killing of the tiger.

OR Kelu, the Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, visited the site and assured protestors that their concerns would be addressed. He also acknowledged delays in implementing a long-proposed fencing project to protect the area and promised its swift completion.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed to patrol the area and nearby forests, with authorities intensifying monitoring efforts. Minister Saseendran stated that enhanced vigilance was necessary due to the potential migration of wild animals like tigers and elephants from the neighboring Bandipur region in Karnataka.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed condolences on social media, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Smt. Radha, who was killed by a tiger while harvesting coffee in Pancharakolli, Mananthavady. My heartfelt condolences to her family.” She also emphasized the urgency of sustainable solutions to human-animal conflicts.

The tiger’s capture or elimination will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Central Wildlife Protection Act. If attempts to capture the tiger using traps or tranquilizers fail, the final step would involve eliminating the animal.

The protests continued at the estate office, with residents demanding compensation for Radha's family and immediate action to prevent future incidents.