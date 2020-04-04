48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar city and Bhadrak town for 48 hours starting 8 p.m. on Friday to prevent community transmission of COVID-19. Chief secretary Asit Tripathy announced the complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. on April 5. "Strict action will be taken against the violators. We will be forced to move the violators to government quarantine for 14 days," said Tripathy.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that the shutdown will be an almost curfew like situation in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak.

All passes issued for the lockdown stand suspended during these 48 hours. New shutdown passes can be taken by dialling 100. Services including groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy, fish and meat, which were functional during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, will remain shut for these 48 hours, said the DGP.

"However, medical services will remain open during the period. The district administrations will allow a limited number of medicine stores to remain open for the next 48 hours. Ambulance services have been increased in Bhubaneswar to address medical emergencies," said Abhay.