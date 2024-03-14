48 TN temples under govt to provide free buttermilk to devotees

Chennai: With temperatures on the rise in Tamil Nadu, temples under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be providing spiced buttermilk in 48 temples under it, free of cost.

P. K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, on Thursday, said that this is to quench the thirst of devotees reaching temples during this season of high temperatures.

The project is titled 'Neer Mor'. The Minister also said that the Department is planning to extend this programme to more temples in the state.

Minister Sekar Babu also said that the ‘Neer Mor’ scheme would be launched in 48 temples from Friday (March 15).

With Lok Sabha poll dates to be announced shortly, DMK is trying to shed the image of 'Hindu haters' and trying to appease the community of the state.