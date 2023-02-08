49-Years-Old Man In Karnataka Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Stepdaughter

A 49-year-old father was given a life sentence in prison by a Pocso court in Udupi, Karnataka, for sexually molesting his young stepdaughter. According to the chargesheet, Ganesh Nayak, who was eventually found guilty, had a second marriage and was living with the victim's mother.

In October 2021, Nayak gave his young stepdaughter alcohol-laced juice while his wife was away in another town on business. He then sexually assaulted her. After three months, the mother came back and learned that her daughter was pregnant. In January 2022, when the victim described her ordeal, a report was made at the Kundapur police station.

K R Gopikrishna, a Circle Inspector at the time, submitted a charge sheet to the court. Ten witnesses in total were questioned during the trial.

In addition to life in prison, Judge Srinivasa Suvarna also ordered the defendant to pay a fine of Rs 10,000; if he does not, he will serve an extra year in prison. Additionally, Y T Raghavendra, public prosecutor, attended on behalf of the prosecution.