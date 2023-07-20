49,505 ration card holders facing challenges in receiving cash benefits

Raichur: In an effort to streamline the distribution process and ensure the efficient implementation of the Annabhagya Yojana, the state government has transitioned from providing five kilogrammes of rice to beneficiaries to cash transfers. However, thousands of ration card holders in Raichur district are currently unable to access the cash benefits this month due to certain requirements that have not been fulfilled.

To receive the cash benefits next month, it is mandatory for beneficiaries to link their bank accounts and Aadhaar cards to their ration cards. In light of the shortage of rice for the full implementation of the Annabhagya guarantee scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to replace the rice allocation with a direct transfer of rs 170 to the beneficiaries’ accounts. Many beneficiaries have already received the money through this process. However, 49,505 ration card holders in Raichur district have not yet received the cash transfer because their bank accounts and Aadhaar cards are not linked to their ration cards.

As a result, these individuals have missed out on receiving rs 170 cash instead of the usual five kilograms of rice for the month of June. If their bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers are not linked to their ration cards by July 21, there is doubt whether they will receive the cash benefits even in the month of August. In light of this situation, the beneficiaries are urging the government, officials, and fair price shops to raise awareness and assist them in fulfilling the necessary requirements.

Raichur district has a total of 453,425 Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Ration voucher holders. Out of these, 403,920 ration cards are eligible for payment. A sum of INR 19,71,69,400 has already been deposited into the accounts of 337,286 cardholders. However, 8,353 cardholders have inactive bank accounts, and 40,925 cardholders do not have bank accounts at all. Additionally, 227 individuals have not linked their Aadhaar cards to their ration cards. Consequently, a total of 49,505 people with ration cards have not received the cash transfer.

Krishna, the Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, stated that immediate provision of bank account and Aadhaar information would enable them to take the necessary action to deposit the money for the upcoming month. The delay in receiving cash benefits instead of rice under the Annabhagya scheme has left numerous beneficiaries disappointed.