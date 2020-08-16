5 women rescued after fire in Pitampura building

New Delhi: Five women were rescued by a Delhi Fire Service team after a clinic in a building in Delhi's Pitampura caught fire on Sunday morning, an official said.

One of the women was rescued from the clinic, and the four others from the building's second floor.

"We received a fire call at 11 am at Rajdhani Enclave in Pitampura and rushed seven fire tenders to the spot. The building has a basement and three storeys. The four women were stuck on the second floor," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Those rescued were Swati, 27, Laxmi Kansal, 52, Pridhi Kansal, 25, Malika Kansal, 23, and Asha Rani.