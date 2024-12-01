Live
5 workers dead in mudslide in Nepal
Five Nepali workers engaged in bridge construction were killed on Sunday after a mudslide buried them. The labourers were mobilised to dig a pit for...
Five Nepali workers engaged in bridge construction were killed on Sunday after a mudslide buried them.
The labourers were mobilised to dig a pit for the construction of a suspension bridge in Rolpa district in western Nepal when the tragedy occurred.
"Of the seven labourers who were mobilised to dig, two managed to escape the scene while the others lost their lives," Rohit Kumar Shahi, spokesperson for district police, told Xinhua.
He noted that the dead bodies had been recovered and all the dead were from the same village in the district.
