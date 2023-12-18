Live
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
Just In
5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh region
Highlights
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh region on Monday.
Srinagar : An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh region on Monday.
MeT department officials said that an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh region on Monday.
“The earthquake occurred at 3.48 p.m. today with epicentre in Kargil district.
“It occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth with latitude as 33.41 degrees north and longitude 76.70 degrees east”, a MeT office statement said.
So far, there are no reports of any casualty or damage to property.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS