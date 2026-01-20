5.7 magnitude quake hits Leh

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Leh in Ladakh on Monday (January 19, 2026), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors were reportedly felt in several nearby regions.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was observed at 11:51 am IST and at a depth of 171 km, at Leh, Ladakh. The depth of the earthquake was 171 km below the surface at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 74.32 degrees East, it said in a post on X.

A police official said there were no reports about earthquake-related damage so far.