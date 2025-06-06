5G-enabled ambulance launched in Gurugram

New Delhi: In an initiative that signifies a shift in emergency medical services, Artemis Hospitals and MeduLance have unveiled one of Gurugram’s first 5G-enabled advanced ambulances. This initiative is set to transform emergency care by harnessing the power of next-gen 5G connectivity, AI-driven diagnostics, and real-time telemedicine. This will ensure a quicker and more effective response during critical moments, the hospital authorities said.

The launch of this advanced ambulance is part of Artemis Hospital’s dedication to adopting the latest technology to enhance healthcare services. It also introduces the hospital’s new campaign, The Power of 3, which promises to set a new standard in emergency services: Ambulance queries answered in 3 bells |Ambulance dispatched from hospital in 3 minutes | ER assistance begins within 30 seconds of the patient’s pickup.

The 5G-enabled ambulance is more than just a vehicle; it’s a mobile extension of the emergency department, fully equipped and supercharged with 5G. It lets you have video consultations in real time, send live vital signs, and get expert advice while you’re on your way. This integration helps hospitals get ready for patients and speed up clinical decisions.

Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals, said: “This initiative will set a new benchmark for emergency care in India, ensuring that every patient receives timely and accurate care, no matter where they are. In a country where millions of lives are lost due to delays in medical treatment, this technology is a game-changer.”