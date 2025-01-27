Live
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
- Tips to Safeguard Your iPhone Data and Privacy in 2025
Just In
6,000 women take part in ‘Pattathon’
Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Saturday witnessed a unique mini-marathon with nearly 6,000 women wearing traditional sarees taking part in the run from Shikharchandi temple square to KISS athletics stadium.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Saturday witnessed a unique mini-marathon with nearly 6,000 women wearing traditional sarees taking part in the run from Shikharchandi temple square to KISS athletics stadium. The marathon was organised by KIIT-DU with the motto ‘Education for All’. It was held across all districts of Odisha and various cities in India.
A special segment of this event, called ‘Pattathon,’ was conducted in Bhuba-neswar.
The ‘Pattathon’ witnessed the participation of nearly 6,000 women running while wearing traditional sarees. Organised with the theme of ‘Women Empowerment’ and ‘Education for All’, the ‘Pattathon’ featured women employees of KIIT, KISS and KIMS along with women from various parts of the State.
Kiran Mahato from Rourkela secured the first prize of Rs 50,000, while Tejaswini Kispatta and Sasmita Behera from Cuttack won the second and third prizes, receiving Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.
Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, athlete Dutee Chand and Anuradha Biswal participated in the event along with Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KIMS and KISS.