67 families of deceased workers demand jobs

Berhampur: Families of 67 deceased workers of Odisha Sands Complex (OSCOM), a unit of public sector Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) at Matikhalo in Ganjam district, threatened to resort to indefinite dharna in front of the unit demanding jobs on ‘compassionate grounds’.

They claimed that the management of IREL and the representatives of its recognised union entered into tripartite settlement under Section 12 (3) of Industrial Dispute Act 1947 under the process of conciliation proceeding before the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) relating to appointments to be made under compassionate ground on January 12, 1994. Disregarding the terms and conditions, the management has stopped compassionate appointments since 2002, they alleged.

In June 2015, some families staged dharna near the gate of OSCOM plant. But the management issued appointment letters for only 20 dependants during 2016-17 under pressure in three phases from the backlog pending cases which is meagre, they alleged.