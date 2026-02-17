7 dead in chemical factory fire in Raj

Jaipur: Seven people were burnt alive and two were critically injured in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory in the Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area in Bhiwadi.

"Seven persons have died in the incident. It was a garment factory but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally," Sumitra Pareek, Additional District Magistrate, said. She said that two people trapped in the factory were rescued. They were admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. Earlier, officials had said that the fire broke out in a chemical factory.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she said. She said that the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately. CM Bhajanlal Sharma instructed district administrations to carry out relief and rescue work immediately. He directed Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma to reach Alwar. Sharma later reached the spot after noon and visited the factory. He directed officials to carry out a detailed investigation and to run a special campaign in Bhiwadi industrial area to conduct checking in all the industrial units. "All the industrial units will be checked in Bhiwadi industrial area. If any violation of compliances is found, action will be taken," he said.