72 out of 118 MLAs in Telangana face criminal charges, 59 from ruling BRS: Report

New Delhi: Out of the 118 MLAs in Telangana analysed, 72 of them face criminal cases against them while 46 have serious criminal cases, a report revealed on Saturday. The report also said that 59, which is 58 per cent of the 101 MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi faces criminal cases.

The report was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Telangana Election Watch that analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 118 out of 119 sitting MLAs. In the current assembly one constituency Secunderabad Cantt is vacant.

The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

The report said that Out of 118 sitting MLAs analysed, 72 (61 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 46 (39 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

It also said that seven MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder under IPC section 307 and four MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.

“Out of 4 sitting MLAs, one MLA had declared case related to rape under IPC Section-376,” the report highlighted

The report said that 59 (58 per cent) out of 101 MLAs from the ruling BRS have criminal cases against them.

While six (86 per cent) out of seven MLAs from AIMIM, four (67 per cent) out of six MLAs from Congress, two MLAs from BJP and one out of two Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report further said that 38 (38 per cent) out of 101 MLAs from the ruling BRS have declared serious criminal cases against them.

While two (29 per cent) out of seven MLAs from AIMIM, three (50 per cent) out of six MLAs from Congress, two MLAs from BJP and one out of two Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The polling for the Telangana Assembly election is scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is eyeing a third consecutive term whereas the Congress is also campaigning aggressively in the state come to power.