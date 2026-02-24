73 Bangla infiltrators deported

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has deported 73 of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in various districts of the State, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday. In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Padma Lochan Panda, Majhi said action was initiated following directions from the Union Home Ministry.

“As per the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2, 2025, all superintendents of police were directed to expedite the process of identifying Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in different districts, he said. The Chief Minister said so far the identities of 2,261 Bangladeshi suspects have been verified. Of them, 2,184 were found to be Indian citizens and subsequently released.

“The remaining 77 people were identified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, of whom 73 have been deported,” Majhi said. Among those deported, 24 were from Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Cuttack Urban Police District, six from Berhampur Police District, three from Kandhamal, one from Koraput and three from Kendrapara, he informed the House.

Majhi said one infiltrator each from Ganjam and Kandhamal has been booked and is being tried in court for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using forged documents.

The deportation process of two Bangladeshi infiltrators identified from Bhubaneswar Urban Police District is currently underway, he added.