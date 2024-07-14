8 cr jobs created in last 3-4 years: PM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years, which had silenced those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in the road, railway and port sectors in the city, the PM also said small and big investors have welcomed the NDA's third term with enthusiasm. People are aware that only the National Democratic Alliance government can provide stability, he said.

“The RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs,” Modi said in a swipe at the opposition that had made unemployment a key issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He said there has been generation of employment at a record level in the last four years despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Those who spread fake narratives are enemies of investment, infrastructure development and enemies of the country's growth. Their every policy is about betraying youth and stall employment. Now they are getting exposed as people are rejecting their lies," the PM said. "Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction," he said. The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, which ensures better facilities as well as safety for women, Modi pointed out. The expansion of the metro rail network in the metropolis was going on at a rapid pace, rising from just 8 kilometres ten years ago to 80 kilometres now, while work on 200 kilometres is underway, the PM said.