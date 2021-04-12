8 killed, 4 injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

Jammu: At least eight passengers were killed and four seriously injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Police sources said a mini bus travelling on the Thathri-Gandola road went out of the driver's control and dropped into Kalnai river 42 Kms from Doda town.

"Eight passengers were killed and 4 seriously injured in this accident. A rescue operation has already started", police said.

The ill-fated mini bus was on its way from Doda to Chilli village.

Meanwhile, an IAF helicopter from Jammu city was pressed into action for the rescue of critically injured passengers, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact number of passengers who were travelling in the mini bus when the accident happened.