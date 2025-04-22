  • Menu
8 Maoists, including one with Rs 1cr bounty, killed in Jharkhand encounter

Ranchi/New Delhi: Eight Maoists, including a top-rung central committee member of the extremists carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were...

Ranchi/New Delhi: Eight Maoists, including a top-rung central committee member of the extremists carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the CRPF and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday, officials said.

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district, they said.

Those killed include central committee member of the extremist outfit Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, special area committee member Arvind Yadav alias Avinash, zonal committee member Sahebram Manjhi alias Rahul Manjhi, Mahesh Manjhi alias Mota, Talu, Ranju Manjhi, Gangaram and Mahesh.

