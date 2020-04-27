8 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Karnataka, tally reaches 511

As of April 27th, eight new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Apri 26th, 5 pm to April 27th, 12 noon. This includes 19 deaths and 188 cured of the virus and got discharged from the hospital. Till date, 511 positive cases have been confirmed across Karnataka.

According to the media bulletin released by the state health department, here are the details of the new positive cases with location and travel history.

P-504 is a 13-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban with history Influenza-like illness (ILI).

P-505 is a 50-year-old male from Nagamangala, Mandya with travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

P-506 is a 45-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada and got infected from P-432.

P-507 is an 80-year-old female from Dakshina Kannada and got infected from P-432.

P-508 is a 32-year-old female from Jamkhandi, Bagalakote and contact of P-456.

P-509 is a 21-year-old female from Jamkhandi, Bagalakote and contact of P-456.

P-510 is a 45-year-old male from Vijyapura and got infected from P-221.

P-511 is a 27-year-old male from Vijayapura, and his contact is under tracking.









On the other side, the ministry of health and family welfare posted a tweet that "Let's be responsible and stop spitting in the public areas as it can lead to an increased risk of COVID-19. It's never too late to quit."