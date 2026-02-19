8 samples of dairy products found sub-standard

Bhubaneswar: Eight samples of milk and milk products have been found to be of sub-standard quality during checks in Odisha last year, Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik told the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query raised by BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy, Mallik said 22 companies, apart from Omfed, are selling milk products in the State. Of them, 10 are domestic companies, and 12 are from outside the State, he said. The quality of milk and milk products of all thesecompanies is checked by the FSSAI, he said.

A total of 88 samples of various milk and milk products available in the market were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar last year, and eight were found to be sub-standard, Mallik said.

“The remaining 80 samples conformed to the standard level. However, not a single tested sample was found to be unsafe,” hesaid.