806 projects approved, Rs 1,856 crore incentives disbursed under PLI till July: Centre

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched to strengthen India’s manufacturing base and boost exports, has approved 806 applications across 14 sectors so far, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

As of July, a total of Rs 1,856 crore in incentives has been disbursed in the ongoing financial year, taking the cumulative disbursal since inception to over Rs 21,600 crore, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The PLI schemes, with an overall outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, are designed to make Indian industries globally competitive and bring in large-scale investments, the Union Minister noted.

“The approved sectors include electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, food processing, solar modules, specialty steel, medical devices, telecom, and drones, among others,” he added.

Till June, investments worth Rs 1.90 lakh crore have been realised under the PLI schemes.

This has led to incremental production and sales of more than Rs 17 lakh crore, while exports have crossed Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

The scheme has also created over 12.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across the country.

Electronics and pharmaceuticals have emerged as major beneficiaries. Mobile phone production, for instance, has grown by 146 per cent in value terms between 2020-21 and 2024-25, while exports of mobiles have surged nearly eightfold, from Rs 22,870 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25.

The pharmaceutical sector has reported cumulative sales of Rs 2.66 lakh crore in three years, with exports accounting for Rs 1.70 lakh crore.

India has even transitioned from being a net importer of bulk drugs to a net exporter during this period.

The government said that measures like quarterly disbursement of claims, online application systems, simplified compliance requirements, and faster regulatory approvals have been introduced to ensure timely support under the scheme.

The government underlined that the impact of the PLI scheme has been widespread, with visible gains in production, exports, and employment across sectors.