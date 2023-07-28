A boy killed a girl with a rod in Malviya Nagar Park

New Delhi: In the capital Delhi, on Friday, a case of murder of another girl has come to light. A boy beat a girl to death with a rod at around 12 noon in a park near Aurobindo College in the Malviya Nagar area. Police received information about the incident by PCR call at 12:08 p.m. According to the caller, a boy escaped Vijay Mandal Park near Aurobindo College after killing a girl. An iron rod is placed next to the girl. As soon as they received this information, the cops rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the girl's body was discovered near a park bench. The iron rod was also present, as was blood seeping from the girl's skull. Police officers also arrived on the scene. When the investigation began, the cops learned that the girl's name is Nargis, and she graduated from Kamla Nehru College this year. During the investigation, the police discovered that Nargis had gone to the park with a friend of hers, Irfan. Both were sitting on the bench talking, then suddenly Irfan started attacking Nargis with an iron rod and fled from the spot.

Irfan, the accused, has been apprehended by police. During questioning, Irfan stated that he intended to marry Nargis but that her family was against the marriage. Nargis also stopped talking to Irrfan after the family's refusal. Angered by this, he killed him.

Irfan told police that he had planned Nargis's murder three days in advance. He used to work as a delivery boy for Swiggy. He was aware that Nargis was enrolled in a steno course and that she frequently walked through Malviya Nagar Park. He arrived in the park at 12 p.m. and called Nargis to talk. When Nargis refused to speak, he pulled an iron rod from his backpack and attacked her. The accused is being interrogated further.

In fact, this is the second murder in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Home Minister Amit Shah to protect Delhi's daughters and people in the wake of two consecutive murders.