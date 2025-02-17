A divine experience I will never forget: UP Guv Anandiben Patel

Mahahkumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, termed it an unforgettable experience.

She described it as a "very special kind" of moment. She praised the preparations made by the Yogi government for Maha Kumbh-2025, stating, "The arrangements are exceptional, and the ease with which people can bathe is remarkable." In addition to bathing in the Triveni Sangam, the Governor performed worship and rituals at the Bade Hanuman Temple, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop.

Overwhelmed by the experience, the Governor remarked that it was a unique divine moment that she would cherish for years to come. She expressed that the dip filled her with a sense of spiritual energy emanating from the holy city of Prayagraj. The Governor commended the efforts of the Yogi government and the local administration. She highlighted that the holy city of Prayagraj is important not only for the people of Uttar Pradesh but also for devotees from across the country and the world. She praised the Yogi government and local authorities for their organisation in managing the influx of millions of devotees who have come to the area. She also acknowledged the bathers for moving systematically to their destinations after taking their dips, which she found remarkable.