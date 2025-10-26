A memorial for forgotten heroes of freedom struggle in Uttarakhand hills, a solemn tribute

A 'Shaheed Smaran Samaroh' was held in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Sunday to honour those who made unparalleled sacrifices during India's freedom struggle.

The solemn ceremony was marked by deep reverence and emotion as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs, freedom fighters, and Gaurav Sainanis (military veterans) by unveiling a memorial stone in the Rikhikhal block of Pauri Garhwal.

The atmosphere resonated with the stirring tunes of the Garhwal Rifles infantry regiment band, a unit that traces its origins back to 1887 when it was raised as the 39th Regiment of the Bengal Army.

Families of the freedom fighters from across the Himalayan villages of Pauri attended the ceremony, their eyes moist with pride and remembrance as they bowed their heads in gratitude toward their homeland and the sacrifices of their ancestors.

During the freedom struggle, countless individuals from the hill state of Uttarakhand left behind their homes and families to take up arms against the British Raj.

Many never returned, some came home in coffins, while others were lost to history. Several soldiers who had fought valiantly for India's freedom were captured and imprisoned by British forces in what was then Burma (now Pakistan), enduring years of torture and separation.

Among those who faced this torment was Vishan Dutt Devrani, a son of the soil from Baman Gaon in Rikhnikhal. Born into a landlord's family, he forsook comfort and privilege to join the Azad Hind Fauj, serving in the Army Medical Corps as a Nursing Havildar. He joined the force in June 1931 and served till July 1946.

When the British forces issued a 'shoot-at-sight' order against members of the Azad Hind Fauj, Vishan Dutt and his comrades were captured and imprisoned in Myanmar.

From February 1942 to September 1945, he languished in a prison in Burma, enduring immense suffering.

After his release, Vishan Dutt returned home in 1946, carrying the scars of his imprisonment. The trauma of those dark years never left him, and he passed away soon after his return, leaving behind two young sons.

Yet, his spirit of patriotism lived on -- generations of his family continued his legacy, with his grandson serving in the Indian Army until last year.

Rikhnikhal produced several such heroes. Kaliram Devraniof Baman Gaon served in the 8 Guerrilla Regiment, while Lila Nand from Kalgaad village and Gunanand from Rikhnikhal also played significant roles in the freedom movement.

Their bravery and contributions, though often unsung, remain deeply etched in the history of India's Independence struggle.

Paying homage to these heroes, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I salute all the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country, and I also salute the families of these soldiers and the dependents of the freedom fighters. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has always been known as the land of heroes. The brave soldiers of Uttarakhand have made unique contributions in all wars."

Reflecting on his personal connection to military families, CM Dhami added, "I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by a military family. I have a deep sense of compassion for the brave soldiers. It has been my endeavour to ensure that this sentiment is reflected in our plans and government actions."

During the event, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 46 crore and inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 56 crore. He emphasised that these initiatives would serve as milestones in the progress of Rikhnikhal and nearby areas.

"Our government will leave no stone unturned in protecting the interests of serving soldiers, veterans, and dependents of martyrs," CM Dhami affirmed.

The event concluded with a shared sense of pride and gratitude -- a tribute not only to the martyrs of the past but to the enduring spirit of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.