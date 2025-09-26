A reflection on KIIT’s 21st annual convocation

Bhubaneswar: The 21st annual convocation of KIIT-DU, to be held from September 26–28, marks a proud moment in our institutional journey. This convocation is particularly special as it has been planned over three days to smoothly accommodate a large number of graduating students along with their parents. It will be attended by Nobel laureates from Tunisia and Sri Lanka, distinguished jurists Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and Justice Dalveer Bhandari from the International Court of Justice, and eminent dignitaries from around the world. The two Nobel laureates join an illustrious legacy of 22 Nobel laureates who have previously graced our campus with their presence, sharing their wisdom and insights with our academic community.

As I draft this piece, I am reminded of how a modest dream has grown into a global centre of learning in such a short span of time - 28 years as an institute and 21 years as a university. Today, KIIT, with 23 schools, serves as an educational home to over 40,000 Indian students and 2,000 international students from 70 countries.

KIIT Engineering ranks among the best globally in Times Higher Education Rankings. KIIT Law School is among the top 10 law schools in India. Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is ranked 24th among Indian medical colleges. KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence. The Technology Business Incubator (TBI) ranks as India’s top private bio-incubator and fosters innovation and start-ups.

Placements have been a hallmark of KIIT since inception, with leading national and international companies recruiting from our campus. Many of our students also pursue higher studies in world-class universities. I understand intimately the struggles that families face when investing in their children’s education. Having once been a student with limited financial resources but unlimited dreams, I recognise the importance of creating an environment where economic circumstances never become barriers to educational achievement.

The university is home to excellent classrooms, labs, facilities, the 2,600-bedded KIMS super-specialty hospital, a seven-storey central library and a 22-storey research and innovation tower. State-of-the-art auditoriums, including one with a seating capacity of 5,000, provide vibrant spaces for learning and exchange.

Sports are integral to our philosophy of holistic education. With 24 Olympians pursuing their studies at KIIT, we are proud to be India’s leading hub for sports excellence.

Our global reach extends to more than 100 countries with over 350 MoUs with leading universities, innovative twinning programmes, and partnerships with UN Volunteers and American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL).