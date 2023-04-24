A Wide Coalition Against BJP Is Being Discussed As Nitish Kumar Meets Akhilesh Yadav
- Last week, Kumar declared that he would tour the nation to bring together opposition parties to the BJP.
Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, will have a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of theSamajwadi Party (SP), on Monday in Lucknow as part of efforts to form a broad alliance to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has held a majority since 2014, in the 2024 national elections. Tejashwi Yadav, a leader in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Kumar's deputy, was also anticipated to be present at the meeting of the top officials from the two states, which together account for 120 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.
Additionally, 2019 saw a BJP victory in both states' Lok Sabha elections, winning 79 seats. Since then, the RJD, Congress, and Left parties have partnered with the JD(U) to form the Bihar administration, leaving the BJP-led coalition in its wake.