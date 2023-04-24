A Wide Coalition Against BJP Is Being Discussed As Nitish Kumar Meets Akhilesh Yadav

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, will have a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of theSamajwadi Party (SP), on Monday in Lucknow as part of efforts to form a broad alliance to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has held a majority since 2014, in the 2024 national elections. Tejashwi Yadav, a leader in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Kumar's deputy, was also anticipated to be present at the meeting of the top officials from the two states, which together account for 120 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Additionally, 2019 saw a BJP victory in both states' Lok Sabha elections, winning 79 seats. Since then, the RJD, Congress, and Left parties have partnered with the JD(U) to form the Bihar administration, leaving the BJP-led coalition in its wake.

According to SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, at 5 o'clock, Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav will meet at the SP office in Lucknow. As part of efforts to establish a strong alliance against the BJP, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said Kumar will be in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kumar was scheduled to travel to Kolkata for a meeting with Banerjee. Last week, Kumar declared that he would tour the nation to bring together opposition parties to the BJP.

Furthermore, in May, when a gathering of the members of Bihar's ruling Grand Alliance is scheduled to take place in Delhi, Nitish Kumar is also anticipated to see his counterpart from Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.