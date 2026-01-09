Aadhaar mascot Udai launched

New Delhi/ Thiruvananthapuram: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a people-friendly mascot named ‘Udai’ to simplify communication for public understanding of Aadhaar services, an official statement said on Thursday.

The mascot has been selected from various entries received through a national design and name competition on the MyGov platform.

"The UIDAI launched the Aadhaar mascot, a new resident-facing communication companion to simplify public understanding of Aadhaar services. The Aadhaar mascot named Udai will be helpful in making Aadhaar-related information more relatable and people-friendly," the statement said.

The mascot is expected to simplify communication on Aadhaar services, including those related to updates, authentication, offline verification, selective sharing of information, new technology adoption, and responsible usage, among others. UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra unveiled the mascot and felicitated the winners at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mishra said the launch of the mascot marks another step in UIDAI’s ongoing efforts to make Aadhaar communication simpler, more inclusive, and more relatable for over a billion residents of India.