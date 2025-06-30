AAIB probing sabotage angle in Air India Crash

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing from all angles, including sabotage, in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed 274 people on board and on the ground last month, Minister of State (MoS) For Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said. Mohol said the black box of the Air India flight AI 171 that has been recovered is in AAIB's custody and will not be outside the country for a thorough assessment.

The MoS was speaking at the Pune chapter of the Emerging Business Conclave. "It (plane crash) was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB has begun a full investigation into it... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. The CCTV footages are being reviewed, and all angles are being assessed... several agencies are working on it," he said.

The minister called the crash a "rare case". "It has never happened that both engines have shut down together," he said, referring to claims by veteran pilots and experts that a dual engine failure may have led to the crash.

"Once the (probe) report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both the engines had stopped functioning. There is a CVR (cockpit voice recorder) in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months," he added.

Mohol dismissed reports that the black box will be sent abroad for scrutiny. "It will not go anywhere. It is in AAIB's custody and there is no need to send it outside. We will do the entire investigation," he said. He said it was natural for passengers to develop apprehensions over air travel immediately after the Air India plane crash.

"But let me tell you... all 33 Dreamliners have been inspected on the orders of the DGCA. Everything was found safe. That is why I said it was a rare accident. People are no longer scared and travelling comfortably," he said.