AAP accuses BJP-run MCD of corruption in Edn Department

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Ankush Narang has levelled serious allegations of corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MCD administration, specifically targeting the education department for alleged irregularities in promotions and teacher transfers.

Highlighting the significance of education, Narang emphasized that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has historically allocated 25-26% of its budget to the education sector, a commitment AAP intended to extend to the MCD after gaining a foothold in the civic body. “We entered the MCD with the goal of transforming education, but the BJP is obstructing this,” Narang said. “They fear that an educated population will start questioning authority and demanding rights, which could end their style of politics. AAP does not share this mindset.”

Narang pointed to a circular issued by the MCD Education Department on June 4, 2025, which initiated the creation of a seniority list for teachers, move he claimed was happening for the first time in 30 years. “If this is the first time in three decades, who has been running the MCD all this while?” he questioned, referring to BJP’s long-standing control.

According to the circular, the provisional seniority list covers appointments from January 1, 1995 to 2002 and was published on the department’s portal. Narang alleged several discrepancies in the list, including violations of Supreme Court directives, which stipulate that seniority must be based on the date of joining. “Teachers with earlier joining dates were pushed down the list, while others with later dates were moved up, a clear manipulation,” he said.

Narang explained that seniority is supposed to be determined by three criteria: the date of joining, date of birth, and the DSSSB merit list. However, he alleged that the BJP-led MCD prepared the list based on the date of posting,a move he claimed was intended to accommodate political loyalists. “Officials are manipulating records to shield those in power,” he said. “Appointments and promotions are being influenced by favoritism and bribery.”

The AAP councillor also slammed the recent transfer of 46 teachers by the MCD’s education department. He claimed that 23 of these transfers were done based on personal requests, while others were moved arbitrarily, including a Stage-4 cancer patient and another teacher suffering from spondylitis. “These individuals should have been given consideration, yet they were pushed out just to make room for the BJP’s own people,” he alleged. “The deputy mayor recently advocated for posting women teachers near their homes. What happened to that promise?”