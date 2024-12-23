AAP-BJP Showdown Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

Hours after the BJP released a "chargesheet" accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption and unmet promises, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal struck back, alleging the saffron party lacks a clear vision and a Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements in electricity, water, women's travel, and infrastructure, while criticizing BJP for failing to improve Delhi's law and order. “BJP has no agenda to contest elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have done in the past five years,” he remarked.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused AAP of turning Delhi into a "corruption lab" with alleged scams involving the liquor policy, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, and Waqf Board. BJP leader Anurag Thakur questioned AAP's promises of a corruption-free government.

Further accusations included AAP's alleged failure to enhance healthcare, education, and infrastructure despite receiving central funds. The BJP also claimed AAP supported "anti-national" elements, citing incidents like questioning India’s surgical strikes and alleged links to "Khalistani elements" during the Punjab elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also criticized Kejriwal, claiming that he lacks the ability to effectively govern, predicting that the electoral fight in Delhi will primarily be between Congress and BJP.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February next year, setting the stage for a heated political contest.