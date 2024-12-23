Live
- Inflation burden eases for farm and rural labourers
- Delhi BJP releases 'chargesheet' against Kejriwal, AAP govt
- The First 40 Days: Sonnalli Seygall’s Thoughts on Traditional Postpartum Care
- CM Nitish Kumar embarks on Pragati Yatra from West Champaran, begins development drive in Bihar
- Rozgar Mela: Recruits from Patna, Panchkula express gratitude to PM Modi for appointment letters
- Tabling CAG reports: BJP legislators move Delhi HC for special Assembly sitting
- Allu Arjun Faces Legal Case; Minister Seethakka Criticizes Lack of Support for Victim’s Family
- Taiwan Excellence announces the Top 3 global winners for Go Green with Taiwan
- Delhi High Court Denies Bail to IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Over Forgery and Fraud Charges
- BJP rejects Kharge’s charge on EC’s ‘erosion’, says ‘most changes brought during Cong rule’
Just In
AAP-BJP Showdown Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for lacking an agenda and Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Delhi elections, as BJP accuses AAP of corruption and failure to deliver on promises.
Hours after the BJP released a "chargesheet" accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption and unmet promises, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal struck back, alleging the saffron party lacks a clear vision and a Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements in electricity, water, women's travel, and infrastructure, while criticizing BJP for failing to improve Delhi's law and order. “BJP has no agenda to contest elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have done in the past five years,” he remarked.
The BJP, on the other hand, accused AAP of turning Delhi into a "corruption lab" with alleged scams involving the liquor policy, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, and Waqf Board. BJP leader Anurag Thakur questioned AAP's promises of a corruption-free government.
Further accusations included AAP's alleged failure to enhance healthcare, education, and infrastructure despite receiving central funds. The BJP also claimed AAP supported "anti-national" elements, citing incidents like questioning India’s surgical strikes and alleged links to "Khalistani elements" during the Punjab elections.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also criticized Kejriwal, claiming that he lacks the ability to effectively govern, predicting that the electoral fight in Delhi will primarily be between Congress and BJP.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February next year, setting the stage for a heated political contest.