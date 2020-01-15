AAP, Congress Leaders "Provoked Crowd" That Turned Violent During Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Police FIR

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Abdul Rehman and former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed have been named in the police complaint (FIR) filed in connection with the violence during the protest against the Citizenship Act in Delhi's Seelampur locality.

According to the FIR filed by Delhi Police, the two leaders "provoked the crowd" to join the protest.

"Protestors gathered at Seelampur T-point (tri-junction) and started pelting stones and petrol bottles at the police. At around 2:30 pm an uncontrolled crowd ascended towards Jafrabad police station and people from the nearby streets joined the crowd on provocation by Abdul Rehman," the FIR says in Hindi.

It also says that people participating in a bike rally against the newly amended citizenship act, led by former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed, also joined the rioters.

Police said that they had told Mateen Ahmed not to carry out the rally as it might turn violent as there is confusion among the public about the newly amended law.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that happened during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur area on December 17.