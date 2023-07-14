AAP demands public release of water data from Hathinikund

New Delhi: Even before the floodwaters receded in Delhi, political tussle started. The blame game continues between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.The floods that occurred in Delhi have been blamed on the BJP by Arvind Kejriwal's government and the ruling party.While accusing the Haryana government the AAP alleged Haryana of releasing water from the Hathinikund barrage solely towards Delhi. They said, "Are you drowning Delhi in flood to take revenge for your defeat?" The party has also demanded the Haryana government to make the three-day statistics public.Simultaneously, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar refuted the charges, referring to the incident as a natural calamity.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, 'Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in the flood?There are three canals coming out of Hathnikund.East Yamuna Canal which goes towards UP. West Yamuna Canal through which water is released towards Haryana and Yamuna Canal through which water comes to Delhi.This (BJP) government did not release water in the East or West Canals on July 10, 11, or 12. The water was solely released in the direction of Delhi.

Following the AAP's charges, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a stance and termed the incident a natural calamity.'The recent flood is a natural disaster, and politics should not be played on it,' he added.The rains that have fallen in the highland states have had an unexpectedly large impact on our waterways. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which unexpectedly surged to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day.As far as release of water is concerned, We informed Arvind Kejriwal that we can only manage a certain quantity of water in the barrage.The barrage's capacity is 1 lakh cusecs of water; anything over that is impossible to stop.

The matter did not stop there. Following Khattar's response, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar urged that all three days' data be made public. She further stated that the Chief Minister of Haryana is saying that the rains in Haryana are a natural calamity.They say they had to release water from Haryana as it is out of control.Please accept your turn, sir and and make public the data from July 10 to 14, and tell us how much water you released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana to Delhi through the Western Yamuna Canal, and how much water you released from the Eastern Yamuna Canal to Uttar Pradesh.Only then will it be clear if the disaster in Delhi was natural or caused by the BJP.