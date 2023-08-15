AAP described PM Modi's speech as the farewell speech of Independence Day in view of the upcoming elections

New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort outlining his government's accomplishments. On the other hand, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has slammed PM Modi's address. 'AAP' stated that this is his Farewell Speech. The AAP made this assertion because the Lok Sabha elections will be held in the country next year.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a Delhi minister and AAP leader, stated, "I think the way the Prime Minister gave the speech, it was his farewell speech."An attempt has been made to count his ten years of work. There is nothing to count. Poverty has increased in the country, unemployment has increased, where there was peace in the country, now there is tension in the city.

On the other hand, another Delhi minister, Atishi, has also criticised PM Modi for his speech."Look, we have heard the Prime Minister's speech but we have also seen his work for ten years," Atishi told the media. And the fruits of their ten-year work are evident in Manipur, where members of one community are intent on murdering members of another and raping women.

Atishi continued, "We are seeing the account of the Prime Minister's work in Haryana, where people of one society are bent on killing people of another society." We are witnessing the Prime Minister's work in lakhs of classrooms where there is no roof, no desk, and the walls are broken.We're hearing about PM Modi's work in places where a husband carries his wife on his shoulder for treatment 100 kilometers distant. There is no need to listen to the Prime Minister's speech in order to see his 10-year report card. It is known from his work that the Prime Minister could not do anything in 10 years.