AAP holds protest against Kangana in Haryana

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit on Tuesday staged protests in the state against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers protest, with a party leader saying her statement indicates the BJP’s “mindset” towards farmers. AAP leaders and workers held protests at various places including Jind, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

The BJP’s Mandi MP had posted a clip of her recent interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have erupted in India but for the country’s strong leadership. She then alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

With Haryana going to polls on October 1, the opposition has targeted the ruling BJP over the issue.

AAP’s Haryana unit senior vice president Anurag Dhanda led a protest in the Yamunanagar district. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans against the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta dubbed Ranaut’s remarks “shameful”. Gupta alleged the BJP hated farmers because they forced them to roll back the “black” farm laws. Ranaut has been making such statements on farmers earlier also, Gupta said and alleged it has been the “mentality” of the BJP that those who abuse farmers are rewarded with posts.

Her remarks indicate the “mindset” of the BJP towards farmers, he further alleged.