AAP instructed their social media team not to post social content against Congress

New Delhi: Amidst the round of allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress appear to be friendly. The recent conference in Bengaluru may have boosted the morale of the major opposition party, Congress, but there is speculation that a period of anxiety has begun in the Delhi unit. It is claimed that the new partnership with the AAP has forced Delhi's Congress leaders to consider their future. There are several more reasons for this.

Prior to the Delhi Ordinance, the AAP was a persistent critic of the Congress. At one point, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even stated that the Congress is finished and that no one should vote for it.Simultaneously, Kejriwal has associated the Congress with "abuse." Old Congressmen like Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit were also seen here criticising the AAP government over the controversy surrounding Delhi CM residential construction.

Just a few days before the opposition party gathering, the Congress was seen besieging the AAP government in Delhi over the Yamuna's overflow.It had come to such an extent that some leaders asked Kejriwal about apologising for his statements made against the congress. However, the Congress top leaders joined hands with AAP, dismissing all party cadre pleadings.According to reports, this new alliance has affected the morale of the Delhi Congress cadre, causing several major leaders to consider their political future. Along with this, a different peace is also visible in the state unit of the party.

In addition ,according to some news reports, the Aam Aadmi Party leadership has instructed its social media staff not to tweet against the Congress and an overall restrained approach. If sources are to be believed, the AAP chief has instructed the party's leaders and workers to refrain from attacking the Congress. In the latest order, the social media team instructed not to post any anti-Congress post in the near future.

On the contrary, some experts say that after the friendship of the central leadership with AAP, the political future of Congress in Delhi has become unstable.He told that in the 2020 elections, AAP got 54 percent votes, BJP was at 38 percent, but Congress was reduced to 4.26 percent.Now in 2019 the situation was different and BJP was on top with 57 per cent and Congress was second with 22.5 per cent. At that time AAP was on 18.1 per cent votes.

The AAP now supports the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).The unique part about this is that the minority leaders of the Delhi Congress are also opposed to the alliance with AAP.Recently, AAP has also backed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and Congress leadership has remained silent on this issue.