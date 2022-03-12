AAP leader Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on Mar 16

Chandigarh/New Delhi: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said on Friday after he met the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. On March 13, the party will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by Kejriwal, the sources said.

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory, Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday and extended an invitation to him to attend both the events, the sources said. The over-an-hour-long meet was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP in-charge of political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha. Mann later left for Punjab.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.