AAP leaders detained during protest over Bajwa’s remarks

Chandigarh: Police here on Monday used a water cannon on AAP workers who were trying to force their way through barricades to head towards the residence of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa to protest his alleged objectionable remarks against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.

Later, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet ministers Mohinder Bhagat, Ravjot Singh, MLA Amansher Singh and other leaders and party workers were detained by the Chandigarh police.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the Punjab MLA hostel in Sector-4 to prevent protesting AAP leaders and workers from heading towards the residence of Bajwa. The AAP had called for a protest outside his house in Sector-8.

The AAP also arranged a traditional wedding band that played their musical instruments during the protest for his remarks against Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh in a rally.

While accusing Singh of indulging in corruption, Bajwa had said the Congress would “take him to task” after it forms the government.

“Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajaavange (We will take him (Harbhajan Singh) to task who used to be a band player),” Bajwa had said.

The Public Works Department minister on Monday said it was unfortunate that a senior party leader made such a remark. He said he was proud to be a “son of the bandwale.”

The AAP had accused the Congress party of having an “anti-Dalit” mindset and asked Bajwa to apologise within 24 hours, failing which strict legal action will be taken.