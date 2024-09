AAP moves SC against MCD poll

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has approached the Supreme Court challenging the election held for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee. The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of "murdering" democracy and claimed that the election held on September 27 was "illegal and unconstitutional".

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the MCD's 18-member standing committee unopposed as the councillors of the ruling AAP abstained from voting. The saffron party recently moved the apex court seeking an urgent hearing on its plea to initiate contempt proceedings against Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi over the election to fill the vacancy in the MCD's standing committee. At a press conference on Saturday,

Atishi said the AAP would approach the Supreme Court against the election.

"The country runs by the Constitution and laws, not by hooliganism. So the BJP should stop murdering democracy," she had said, adding the standing committee member's election was held in violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957.

According to rules, only the mayor can decide the date and place for the election of the MCD standing committee members and only the mayor can preside over a meeting of the MCD councillors for the election, the chief minister had said. Reacting to Atishi's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had said the chief minister's remarks were "completely driven by political self-interest" and aimed at spreading "confusion". "Atishi should know that under section 45 of the DMC Act, the formation of the standing committee is mandatory.

Under section 487, the LG and the municipal commissioner have the authority to convene a meeting of the corporation under special circumstances and they can appoint a presiding officer for the meeting," Sachdeva had said.