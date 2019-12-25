AAP MP Bhagwant Mann gets into heated argument with journalist during press conference

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday got into a heated argument with a journalist at a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur was reportedly irked over the journalist's question that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) seemed to be the main Opposition party in Punjab as it was protesting against the Congress government, while AAP was nowhere to be seen.

"Who says this? You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously, he is a retarded child," Mann said in his reply.

When the journalist tried to ask another question, the AAP leader said: "Have you taken a contract to ask all the questions?"

Later, Mann stood up and charged towards the journalist. However, he was stopped by his party leaders.