AAP party of 'algavwad', 'atankwad' and 'afwah': Anurag

New Delhi : Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party a party of "algavwad", "atankwad" and "afwah", BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday accused it of supporting separatists and raised questions on the spate of hoax bomb threats to schools in Delhi.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP on the allegations. Congress and AAP appear different outwardly but are the same inside, Thakur said at a press conference. "AAP came to power talking about corruption of the Congress. But now the 'A' in AAP is also known for 'arajakta' (anarchy), 'algavwad' (separatism), 'atankwad' (terorrism), 'afwah' (rumours) and 'apradhi' (criminals)," Thakur said.

The Congress and AAP, he said, were seen as joining hands on the issues of hanging of Afzal Guru and surgical strikes. When the entire country was waiting for the hanging of the Parliament attack accused Afzal Guru, some people were trying for a presidential pardon for him, Thakur said.

He did not take any names. "Whose NGO came forward for commuting of Afzal Guru death sentence. Whose relatives, parents were part of it. Will (Delhi Chief Minister) Atishi and (Arvind) Kejriwal say something or keep mum?" he asked.

Thakur went on to ask which politicians stayed at the homes of "terrorist sympathisers" during Punjab polls.

He claimed that there were political parties who supported the separatists and terrorists and also received donations from them.

There are some who spread rumours of bomb blasts and put the parents of school children in Delhi under distress, Thakur added.

He again addressed Atishi and Kejriwal and queried, "Who are connected to those spreading bomb blast rumours. Atishiji, Kejriwalji will you respond?" Kejriwal and AAP are "old players" at creating "anarchy and sensation", he alleged.

Delhi Police recently claimed a Class 12 student sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 city schools and that his parents are linked to an NGO supporting a political party. The police, however, did not reveal the name of the political party.