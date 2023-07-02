AAP plans to field candidates for Arunachal Pradesh assembly seats

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged from the womb of the movement, has made a crucial announcement. AAP was awarded national party status after forming governments in the country's capital Delhi and Punjab.The AAP has announced that it intends to field candidates for all Arunachal Pradesh assembly seats.

Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state, has 60 assembly seats. Toko Nikam, state unit general secretary of the AAP, stated that the party will be contesting for all assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats next year.Along with this, he stated that once the government is formed, the people of the state would be provided with free water, power, medical facilities up to Rs 10 lakh, and world-class education.

In announcing its candidature, the AAP vowed that if elected, it will abolish the contentious Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) 2014 and the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978.Several Arunachal Pradesh organisations have called for the removal of APUAPA. Significantly, by 2023, the AAP, which has now become a national party, would have governments in both Delhi and Punjab. In the Gujarat assembly elections, AAP also won five seats.

This year, numerous states will hold assembly elections in November and December. Arvind Kejriwal's party will also field its candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.In such a circumstance, the AAP has stated that it will contest for all of the seats in Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast.