AAP to seek CM Omar’s support for MLA Mehraj Malik’s release

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of AAP on Thursday said it would reach out to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other legislators to seek their support for its signature campaign demanding the repeal of the Public Safety Act, and the immediate release of party MLA Mehraj Malik detained under the law last month.

The AAP has launched a signature campaign demanding the scrapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) from Jammu and Kashmir, and the immediate release of Mehraj Malik, who was “unjustly detained under this draconian law”, a party spokesman said.

The campaign has now entered its second phase, during which the party plans to approach all the political parties across Jammu and Kashmir to seek support, he added. “We will take this signature campaign to every political party, including the chief minister and all sitting MLAs, to seek their signatures and solidarity for this cause,” the spokesman said.

The AAP is committed to safeguarding the rights of youth and ensuring that “no black laws like the PSA are allowed to suppress their democratic rights”, he said.

“The party remains committed to building a Jammu and Kashmir that is defined by peace, prosperity and progress,” he added.

“On one hand, the BJP claims that peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir, but on the other, it continues to enforce laws like the PSA that are used to silence the youth and curb dissent,” the spokesman alleged.

Doda MLA Malik was detained on September 8 under the PSA for allegedly disturbing public order in the district.

It was the first time a sitting MLA had been held under the PSA that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years to prevent acts against the state’s security or public order, with the AAP asserting that the action will not deter the legislator from speaking for the rights of people.