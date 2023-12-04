AAP's Raghav Chadha thanks Supreme Court, RS Chairman for revoking his suspension

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, on Monday thanked the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of his plea against suspension and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for revoking it.

The MP, whose suspension lasted for 115 days, said that he was moved by the blessings and messages of support that he got from people.

Chadha's suspension was revoked on Monday, on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session on the motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The AAP MP who was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11 had been accused by the BJP of forging the signatures of five MPs.

Announcing the suspension of Chadha on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dhankhar had said, "Taking a holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defiant attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

Reacting to the revoking of his suspension, Chadha in a video statement said, "I was suspended on August 11 from the Rajya Sabha. To revoke the suspension I went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court took cognisance of my plea and my suspension has been revoked."

He said that a motion was brought to end his suspension on Monday. "I was kept suspended for 115 days. And I could not question the government for the people for 115 days. I am happy that the suspension has been revoked and I thank the Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha Chairman," he said.

He said, "I got the blessings of the people during the suspension through your messages, mails. I got strength from your messages and I am thankful to all of you."