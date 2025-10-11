  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Abhay gets Wildlife Protection Award

Abhay gets Wildlife Protection Award
x
Highlights

Patnagarh: Whilecelebrating the 71st Wildlife Week, the Bolangir Forest division organised a bike rally and awarded wildlife conservationists with...

Patnagarh: Whilecelebrating the 71st Wildlife Week, the Bolangir Forest division organised a bike rally and awarded wildlife conservationists with certificates and cash prizes.

Environmental activist Abhay Tripathi of Khaprakhol block in Patnagarh sub-division received the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Protection Award during the district-level World Wildlife Protection Week celebration.

A function was organised on the occasion at the conference hall presided over by DFO Ajit Kumar Bisi. Bolangir District Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar attended as the chief guest.

Tripathi, also a journalist, was presented with a certificate, a citation and a cheque of Rs 25,000.

Similarly, two other personalities, three students and Forest department officials were also felicitated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick