Abhay gets Wildlife Protection Award
Patnagarh: Whilecelebrating the 71st Wildlife Week, the Bolangir Forest division organised a bike rally and awarded wildlife conservationists with certificates and cash prizes.
Environmental activist Abhay Tripathi of Khaprakhol block in Patnagarh sub-division received the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Protection Award during the district-level World Wildlife Protection Week celebration.
A function was organised on the occasion at the conference hall presided over by DFO Ajit Kumar Bisi. Bolangir District Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar attended as the chief guest.
Tripathi, also a journalist, was presented with a certificate, a citation and a cheque of Rs 25,000.
Similarly, two other personalities, three students and Forest department officials were also felicitated.