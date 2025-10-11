Abhay gets Wildlife Protection Award

Patnagarh: Whilecelebrating the 71st Wildlife Week, the Bolangir Forest division organised a bike rally and awarded wildlife conservationists with certificates and cash prizes.

Environmental activist Abhay Tripathi of Khaprakhol block in Patnagarh sub-division received the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Protection Award during the district-level World Wildlife Protection Week celebration.

A function was organised on the occasion at the conference hall presided over by DFO Ajit Kumar Bisi. Bolangir District Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar attended as the chief guest.

Tripathi, also a journalist, was presented with a certificate, a citation and a cheque of Rs 25,000.

Similarly, two other personalities, three students and Forest department officials were also felicitated.