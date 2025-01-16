Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, admitted to growing infighting within the party and described this factionalism as a natural syndrome with the growth of any political party.

“When a political party grows in size, factionalism within the party comes as a natural process. Is not factionalism prevailing in the Trinamool Congress? Was there no factionalism in the CPI(M) when the party was in power in West Bengal?

“Such differences also prevail in families. Differences are bound to prevail in a party which has multiple layers of leadership. That is quite natural,” Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a gathering at his Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. At the same time, he added, the Trinamool leadership is always sincere about preventing factionalism within the party.

“The party’s internal disciplinary committee always takes action against those who are trying to weaken the party from the inside.

“In future, too, such checks and balances will continue. If anyone is involved in criminal activities the party will not protect them and strong disciplinary action will be taken against them,” Abhishek Banerjee said.