ABP-CVoter Survey: Barring Mizoram, more than two thirds have decided whom to vote for

New Delhi: An exclusive opinion poll conducted by CVoter for ABP News finds that a big majority of prospective voters have already made up their minds on whom to vote for during the Assembly elections scheduled by the Election Commission.

The only state where a substantial proportion of votes have not made up their minds is Mizoram.

According to an analysis of the data emerging from the opinion poll, the highest proportion of votes who have already taken a decision is in Madhya Pradesh (76.6 per cent).

The lowest proportion has been witnessed in the small northeastern state Mizoram (44.1 per cent).

The corresponding figures for the other states are Rajasthan (72.7 per cent), Telangana (66.8 per cent) and Chattisgarh (66.6 per cent).

As per projections, the Congress appears ahead in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP in Rajasthan while there is a close contest between the BRS and the Congress in Telangana.

Most of the contests barring Chhattisgarh seem to be tight races. In such an event, the parties have a chance to lure voters who are yet to make up their minds.

For instance, a significant 23 per cent in Mizoram say they will take a final decision right before polling.

Even in other states, the numbers of undecided are not insignificant.

The state with the lowest proportion of undecided voters is Rajasthan (10.3 per cent).

The corresponding figures for other states are Telangana (17.8 per cent), Chattisgarh (14.9 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (12 per cent).

Teams of CVoter interviewed about 63,000 registered voters in the five states. The margin of error is 3 per cent.