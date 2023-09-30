  • Menu
Absconding accused arrested in Rs 15K cr GST fraud case

Absconding accused arrested in Rs 15K cr GST fraud case
Highlights

At least 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Rs 15,000 crore GST fraud matter in which a total of 2,660 fake firms were floated, an official said, adding an absconding accused carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was apprehended on Saturday.

Noida: At least 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Rs 15,000 crore GST fraud matter in which a total of 2,660 fake firms were floated, an official said, adding an absconding accused carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was apprehended on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Praveen Kumar, who has been named as 'accused number one' in the case.

Kumar is a resident of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

In the last five years, he, along with other accused, has allegedly caused a revenue loss to the tune of thousands of crores to the government.

The accused individuals had used fake documents such as fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, rent agreement papers, electricity bills, etc.

