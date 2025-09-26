Accenture Lays Off 12000 Employees to Focus on AI and Reinvention Services

Accenture is making a big change to focus on AI. This year, the company will let go of 12,000 workers. It’s not because of poor work, but because some workers don’t have the skills needed for AI jobs. Accenture is focusing on new areas like generative AI, cloud, and digital services.

By August 2025, Accenture had 779,000 workers, down from 791,000 a few months before. The CEO, Julie Sweet, said the company is changing how it works and what it sells. The plan will take six months and cost about $865 million. Workers who can’t learn AI skills will leave quickly, while others will get training.

The change happens because clients want fewer big IT projects and are spending less money. The company is also selling some parts and closing less successful purchases. Even with this, Accenture made more money than expected last quarter but expects slow growth next year.

The good news is Accenture is teaching 500,000 workers new AI skills and hiring people in the US and Europe. All AI work will be in a new group called “Reinvention Services.” This shows AI brings new chances but also means some workers lose jobs. Workers need to learn AI skills to keep their jobs.