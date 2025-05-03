Accused In Bhopal Rape Case Shows No Remorse, Targeted Hindu Women

The main suspect in Bhopal's disturbing rape and blackmail operation involving college students has confessed to the crimes while expressing zero remorse, instead characterizing his actions as "virtuous," according to police officials.

Authorities report that the gang allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted, and recorded female students, subsequently using the footage for blackmail. The case emerged after three students from a private college reported the crimes on April 25.

During questioning, the primary suspect Farhan reportedly showed no contrition. A senior police official told media that when interrogated, Farhan maintained his "actions were virtuous" and expressed "no regret." Investigators revealed that Farhan had organized a group of Muslim students who deliberately targeted Hindu female classmates, initiating relationships with them.

After establishing these relationships, the group would lure victims to hookah lounges, pubs, or rented accommodations where they would administer drugs, commit sexual assault, and record the incidents. These recordings were then used to blackmail additional women into relationships with group members.

"Farhan justified these activities, claiming that forming relationships with Hindu women and exploiting them constituted good deeds, which he considered virtuous," the official stated.

The investigation discovered that Farhan and his associates primarily targeted students who had relocated to Bhopal from other cities for education, as these individuals typically faced fewer restrictions on their movements, making them more vulnerable to manipulation.

The case became public when a survivor filed a police report against Farhan for alleged rape and attempted religious conversion. A fifth victim has recently come forward, reporting that Farhan and another suspect, Ali, assaulted her approximately a year ago after drugging her with marijuana-laced cigarettes and threatening to release explicit content if she reported the incident.

Police have now added gang rape charges against Farhan and Ali, who are in custody. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that his government will not tolerate such activities in the state and promised perpetrators will face consequences.